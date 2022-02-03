Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to Post $3.31 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will announce $3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.74. Laredo Petroleum posted earnings of $3.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $8.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.16 to $9.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $28.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.35 to $37.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $379.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share.

LPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

LPI traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.44. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 3.94.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 8.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 39.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,475,000 after acquiring an additional 483,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 47.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 30,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laredo Petroleum (LPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.