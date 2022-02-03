Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) to Announce -$0.99 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) to post ($0.99) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.06). Dyne Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($3.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dyne Therapeutics.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.19).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 75.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 98.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 3,595.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DYN traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,282. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $14.42. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

