Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to Announce $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Bruker reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.33 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

In other news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Bruker by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth $2,744,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Bruker by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 10,452 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $67.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.05. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

