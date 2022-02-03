Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to Announce -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.17). AtriCure posted earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. The business had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.95 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

AtriCure stock opened at $65.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.77. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $108,304.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,979 shares of company stock worth $502,656 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after acquiring an additional 819,636 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,953,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 36.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,035,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,180,000 after purchasing an additional 274,381 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 65.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 515,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,882,000 after purchasing an additional 203,720 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AtriCure by 40.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,820,000 after acquiring an additional 169,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

