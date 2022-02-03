Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $884.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to post $884.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $926.65 million and the lowest is $800.08 million. Albemarle reported sales of $879.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

NYSE ALB traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.49. 775,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,876. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.10. Albemarle has a one year low of $133.82 and a one year high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total value of $368,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,379 shares of company stock worth $11,828,448 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 59.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $338,803,000 after purchasing an additional 752,108 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth $144,979,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 75.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,987,000 after purchasing an additional 523,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $976,445,000 after purchasing an additional 490,201 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $100,873,000. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

