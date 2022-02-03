Zacks: Analysts Expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Equities analysts expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Umpqua reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UMPQ. Stephens lowered Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

UMPQ traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $20.63. The company had a trading volume of 41,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,145. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $22.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 43.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 66.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

