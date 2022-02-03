Zacks: Analysts Expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to report sales of $76.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.40 million and the lowest is $76.00 million. Inogen posted sales of $73.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year sales of $356.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $355.72 million to $358.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $370.98 million, with estimates ranging from $354.60 million to $380.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inogen.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. Inogen had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $93.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INGN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $29.61. 137,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,876. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.81. Inogen has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $82.35. The firm has a market cap of $672.86 million, a P/E ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Inogen by 383.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Inogen by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inogen (INGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.