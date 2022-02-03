Zacks: Analysts Expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Billion

Equities analysts expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to announce sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.45 billion and the lowest is $2.35 billion. Avis Budget Group posted sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year sales of $9.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $9.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.61 billion to $10.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $3.84. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The company’s revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR traded down $5.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.31. 459,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,015. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $545.11.

In other Avis Budget Group news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $1,186,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total transaction of $11,934,578.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,600 shares of company stock worth $16,388,012 over the last 90 days. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

