Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Weber’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Weber will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Weber.

Get Weber alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

WEBR stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.72. 633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,289. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75. Weber has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $20.44.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEBR. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Weber in the third quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Weber by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in shares of Weber by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 58,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weber (WEBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.