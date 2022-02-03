Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $497.43 Million

Analysts expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report sales of $497.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $504.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $488.25 million. Synovus Financial posted sales of $484.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $69,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,492 shares of company stock valued at $3,606,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth $25,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $50.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.90. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

