Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.02). Smith Micro Software posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith Micro Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

NASDAQ SMSI opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.69. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75.

In other news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $586,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 24,518 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 710,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 495,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,030,000 after buying an additional 459,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 37,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

