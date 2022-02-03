Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to post earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.61. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $61.89 on Thursday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.36%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

