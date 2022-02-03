Zacks: Analysts Anticipate McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to announce sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the lowest is $1.38 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year sales of $6.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

NYSE:MKC traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.66. 1,271,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,459. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $102.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

In other news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $823,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

