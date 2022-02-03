Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Community Trust Bancorp posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Community Trust Bancorp.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 36.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $43.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $777.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.68. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $47.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

In related news, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $172,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $224,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $419,260. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 7.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.