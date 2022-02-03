Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.10). American Superconductor reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 25.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMSC shares. TheStreet lowered American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 22,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $257,347.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vikram S. Budhraja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American Superconductor by 30.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,080,000 after purchasing an additional 544,501 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $5,766,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 16.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,491,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after acquiring an additional 211,970 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 334.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 164,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the second quarter valued at $2,609,000. 57.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.80. 6,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,305. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.23. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $28.68.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

