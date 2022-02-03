Yelp (YELP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Yelp to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Yelp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

YELP opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 73.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.34. Yelp has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $43.86.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $152,793.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $219,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yelp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 1,703.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.54% of Yelp worth $45,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YELP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

