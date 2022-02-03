Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-$2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25-$5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.49 billion.

Shares of XYL stock traded down $10.46 on Thursday, hitting $93.72. The stock had a trading volume of 73,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem has a 1 year low of $94.63 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.22.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

Several research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a neutral rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut Xylem from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.30.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $260,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,221. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

