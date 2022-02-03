Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-$2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25-$5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.49 billion.
Shares of XYL stock traded down $10.46 on Thursday, hitting $93.72. The stock had a trading volume of 73,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem has a 1 year low of $94.63 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.22.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a neutral rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut Xylem from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.30.
In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $260,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,221. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Xylem Company Profile
Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.
