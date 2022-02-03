Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem updated its FY22 guidance to $2.35-$2.70 EPS.

XYL traded down $11.79 on Thursday, hitting $92.39. The company had a trading volume of 81,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,354. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem has a 1 year low of $94.63 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

A number of brokerages have commented on XYL. Loop Capital began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.30.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $260,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,221 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

