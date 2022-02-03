Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $93.84

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $93.84 and last traded at $95.81, with a volume of 15518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.18.

XYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.30.

The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.22.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,643 shares of company stock worth $7,766,221. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 309.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Xylem by 503.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

