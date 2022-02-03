Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Down 4.6%

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF)’s stock price was down 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.57 and last traded at $16.66. Approximately 1,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 216,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XPOF shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.78.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $40.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,393,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,182,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,969,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,855,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,416,000.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

