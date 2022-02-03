Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $51.60, but opened at $48.00. Xometry shares last traded at $44.86, with a volume of 20,583 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CRO Bill Cronin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $2,297,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $1,084,216.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,092 shares of company stock valued at $7,566,274.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XMTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.53.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $56.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Xometry by 451.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

