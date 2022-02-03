WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Sells $328,353.39 in Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $328,353.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $51.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.15. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $56.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.78.
WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 42.29% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 12,314 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 58,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.
WSFS Financial Company Profile
WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.
