WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Sells $328,353.39 in Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $328,353.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $51.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.15. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $56.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.78.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 42.29% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 9.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 12,314 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 58,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

