Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) vs. REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Financial Analysis

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) and Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for REE Automotive and Worksport, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REE Automotive 1 0 3 0 2.50 Worksport 0 0 1 0 3.00

REE Automotive presently has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 220.68%. Worksport has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 249.34%. Given Worksport’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Worksport is more favorable than REE Automotive.

Profitability

This table compares REE Automotive and Worksport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REE Automotive N/A N/A N/A Worksport -1,058.05% -29.90% -26.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares REE Automotive and Worksport’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REE Automotive N/A N/A -$9.70 million N/A N/A Worksport $350,000.00 110.38 -$1.19 million ($0.43) -5.33

Worksport has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.7% of REE Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Worksport shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Worksport shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

REE Automotive Company Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Worksport Company Profile

Worksport Ltd. designs and distributes pickup truck covers called tonneau covers throughout the United States and Canada. The firm assists businesses by acquiring investment capital for continued growth and expansion while providing business development and marketing strategies, and offers its services in the United States and Canada. The company was founded on April 2, 2003 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

