Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $115.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Woodward witnessed strength across the aerospace segment from recovering passenger traffic, higher aircraft utilization and original equipment manufacturer production rates. Increased utilization of the commercial fleet and accelerated investments as a result of higher capital spending aided the segment’s quarterly results amid the global turmoil. Recovery across most of its end markets, improving aftermarket sales and factors like higher oil prices and energy demand acted as tailwinds. However, it reported tepid first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with both the bottom line and top line missing their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Global supply chain constraints, soft defense sales and weakness in China natural gas engines have affected its operations. High concentration risks and stiff competition are other major woes for Woodward.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WWD. TheStreet cut Woodward from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Woodward from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.50.

WWD opened at $111.51 on Wednesday. Woodward has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.55.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 20.44%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Woodward by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Woodward by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Woodward by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Woodward by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

