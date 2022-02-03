Wolverine Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 24,242 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $643,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PJUL opened at $30.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average of $30.24. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88.

