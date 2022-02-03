Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 37,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GigInternational1 in the third quarter worth $100,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in GigInternational1 in the third quarter worth $161,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in GigInternational1 in the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GigInternational1 in the third quarter worth $1,952,000. 58.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GigInternational1 alerts:

Shares of GIW stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92. GigInternational1 Inc has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

GigInternational1 Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. GigInternational1 Inc is based in Palo Alto, California.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW).

Receive News & Ratings for GigInternational1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigInternational1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.