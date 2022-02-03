Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 44,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $270,000.

Shares of HIII opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

