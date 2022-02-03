Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $520,000 Stock Holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 188.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 51job were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JOBS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in 51job by 14.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of 51job by 7.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of 51job in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 51job by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,821,000 after acquiring an additional 65,345 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of 51job by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

JOBS opened at $49.45 on Thursday. 51job, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $79.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average of $61.63.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). 51job had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $167.82 million during the quarter.

About 51job

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

