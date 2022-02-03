Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) by 887.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,794 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,770,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,087,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,033,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,289,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,174,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Shares of Janus International Group stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.86. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $187.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

JBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.