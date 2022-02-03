Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 41,600 GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 41,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSKY. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in GreenSky in the third quarter valued at about $40,975,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 223.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after buying an additional 1,488,000 shares during the period. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the third quarter valued at about $16,211,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 2,693.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,911,000 after buying an additional 1,199,750 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the third quarter valued at about $11,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ GSKY opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02. GreenSky, Inc. has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.40.
In related news, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 117,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $1,417,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Angela M. Nagy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $89,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,406 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,033 in the last ninety days. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.
GreenSky Profile
GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
See Also: What is a Market Correction?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY).
Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.