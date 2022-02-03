Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 41,600 GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 41,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSKY. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in GreenSky in the third quarter valued at about $40,975,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 223.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after buying an additional 1,488,000 shares during the period. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the third quarter valued at about $16,211,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 2,693.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,911,000 after buying an additional 1,199,750 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the third quarter valued at about $11,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Get GreenSky alerts:

NASDAQ GSKY opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02. GreenSky, Inc. has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.40.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 117,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $1,417,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Angela M. Nagy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $89,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,406 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,033 in the last ninety days. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

GreenSky Profile

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY).

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.