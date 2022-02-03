Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY) by 803.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,168 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ignyte Acquisition were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGNY. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Ignyte Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $980,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Ignyte Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $968,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its holdings in Ignyte Acquisition by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 412,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 68,323 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Ignyte Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ignyte Acquisition by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

IGNY stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Ignyte Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75.

