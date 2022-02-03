Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Insider Jozsef Varadi Sells 100,000 Shares

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($54.52), for a total transaction of £4,055,000 ($5,451,734.34).

Jozsef Varadi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Jozsef Varadi sold 10,000 shares of Wizz Air stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,561 ($61.32), for a total transaction of £456,100 ($613,202.47).

Shares of WIZZ stock opened at GBX 4,239 ($56.99) on Thursday. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,600 ($48.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,595 ($75.22). The stock has a market cap of £5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,313.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,651.61.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WIZZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($66.68) to GBX 6,000 ($80.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,450 ($73.27) to GBX 5,300 ($71.26) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($63.19) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($69.91) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($63.19) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,178.45 ($69.62).

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

