Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $265.11.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wix.com from $218.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ:WIX traded down $9.60 on Friday, hitting $111.91. The stock had a trading volume of 16,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,737. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.80 and its 200 day moving average is $192.50. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -47.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $113.43 and a 52 week high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wix.com will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 2,955.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 1,091.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,611,000 after buying an additional 49,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

