WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRS) Trading 0.8% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRS)’s share price rose 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.57 and last traded at $45.51. Approximately 15,160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 27,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.16.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.08.

