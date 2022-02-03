Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Short Interest Up 28.0% in January

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the December 31st total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.1 days.

Winpak stock opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.14. Winpak has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10.

Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Winpak from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Winpak Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging materials and related packaging machines. The firm operates through following segments: Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding; Flexible Packaging; and Packaging Machinery. The Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding segment includes the rigid containers and lidding product groups.

