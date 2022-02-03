William Blair Weighs in on Starbucks Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Starbucks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. William Blair also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.62.

SBUX stock opened at $97.73 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $93.79 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $114.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.61.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,860,884,000 after buying an additional 828,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,251,235,000 after purchasing an additional 462,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,212,852,000 after purchasing an additional 563,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

