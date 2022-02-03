WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Receives GBX 2,065.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,051 ($27.57).

Several research analysts have weighed in on SMWH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($24.74) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on WH Smith from GBX 1,741 ($23.41) to GBX 1,737 ($23.35) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.92) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($29.31) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.23) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Monday.

In other WH Smith news, insider Nicky Dulieu bought 2,500 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,532 ($20.60) per share, for a total transaction of £38,300 ($51,492.34). Also, insider Robert Moorhead sold 29,768 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,669 ($22.44), for a total value of £496,827.92 ($667,959.02).

Shares of LON SMWH traded down GBX 48 ($0.65) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,643 ($22.09). 196,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,675. WH Smith has a 1 year low of GBX 1,303 ($17.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,064 ($27.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,501.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,579.38.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

