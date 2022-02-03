Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.82

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.82 and last traded at $24.77, with a volume of 59930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

WES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 3.78.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $763.84 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

