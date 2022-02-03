Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the December 31st total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

EMD stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.89. 3,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,755. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $52,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMD. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 786.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

