Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.35.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,046,312,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104,223 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,584,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420,303 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.93. 29,019,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,723,180. The company has a market cap of $229.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $30.61 and a twelve month high of $58.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

