Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $143,000 in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its position in Marlin Technology by 91.4% during the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,148,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 548,406 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Marlin Technology during the second quarter valued at $4,840,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marlin Technology by 73.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 926,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 393,662 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the third quarter valued at about $3,416,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 359.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 330,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

FINM opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Marlin Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

