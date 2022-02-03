Wedbush Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $170.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered PayPal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group lowered PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $219.63.

Shares of PYPL opened at $132.57 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 52-week low of $129.01 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.16 and its 200-day moving average is $233.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $155.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

