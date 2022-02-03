Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $452.78 Million

Analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will post sales of $452.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $446.00 million to $457.20 million. Watts Water Technologies reported sales of $403.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total transaction of $248,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total value of $1,568,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,836. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,895,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,421,000 after purchasing an additional 65,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 649,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,113,000 after acquiring an additional 25,625 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,217,000 after acquiring an additional 48,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

WTS stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.37. The stock had a trading volume of 249,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,313. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $113.44 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.21 and a 200 day moving average of $178.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

