Waters (NYSE:WAT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Waters (NYSE:WAT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. Waters updated its Q1 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $11.75-$12.00 EPS.

WAT stock opened at $330.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $341.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. Waters has a 1 year low of $258.91 and a 1 year high of $428.22.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.67.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

