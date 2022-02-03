Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Trading 6.3% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) traded up 6.3% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $139.83 and last traded at $138.87. 923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 165,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.67.

The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.88.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

