Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $479.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.23 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

WNC stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.33. 612,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,464. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.69. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $35,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $203,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,222 shares of company stock valued at $358,381. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 64.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 45,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,340 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 75.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WNC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Wabash National in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Wabash National from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wabash National has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

