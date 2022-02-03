Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:VYYRF) Stock Price Up 12.4%

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYYRF) shares rose 12.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 19,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 24,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VYYRF)

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. engages in exploring and development of barite, iodine, and fullerene Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) minerals. It focuses in developing barium contrast radiographic suspension products for the pharmaceutical industry. The company was founded by Brent Willis on July 23, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.