voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the December 31st total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in voxeljet by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in voxeljet in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in voxeljet by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VJET opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.36. voxeljet has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 59.73% and a negative net margin of 67.07%. The company had revenue of $5.82 million for the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on voxeljet from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

voxeljet AG engages in the provision of three-dimensional (3D) printers and provides parts services to industrial and commercial customers. It operates through the Systems and Services segments. The Systems segments focuses on sale, production, and development of 3D printers; and provides consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

