Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($77.53) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($80.90) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vonovia has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €62.56 ($70.29).

Shares of ETR VNA opened at €50.40 ($56.63) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion and a PE ratio of 5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €53.04. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €46.28 ($52.00) and a fifty-two week high of €60.96 ($68.49).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

