Vodafone Group’s (VOD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($3.09) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 74.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.08) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.42) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($2.02) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.11) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 168.50 ($2.27).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

LON VOD opened at GBX 132.12 ($1.78) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.92). The company has a market cap of £35.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 116.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 116.19.

In other news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($46,786.77).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.